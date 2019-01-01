About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece • For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use • Joint Size: 18mm • Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass • Bowl Diameter: .85” • Height: 2.5” • Weight: 1.75 oz A must-have for the billiards enthusiast, this chunky bowl piece looks a lot like a cube of cue chalk. With a weight of almost 2 ounces, this is a bowl piece for the heavy hitters. Its broad diameter and ample depth are ideal for group smoke sessions, or just a big ol’ bowl to take the edge off. Printed with two pristine gold Diamond Glass logos, this piece is all class. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.