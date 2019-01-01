About this product
• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cupcake Accents & Apollo Glassworks Logo • Height: 9.75” • Weight: 21 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.5” Get Apollo Glassworks quality on a smaller scale with the enticing Cupcake Clouds water pipe. This bong is simple and sweet, featuring a triad of cupcakes sitting on a stand dripping with glaze. It’s not often that you encounter a combo of the two most powerful percs out there: The inline diffuser and the showerhead. With both of these behind a swift pull, you’ll get beautifully percolated smoke with little drag. The bent neck ensures even fast rips won’t result in splashback, making this bong an all around star player. Featuring the glass quality you would expect from a New-York-based studio, Cupcake Clouds provides the full package for any lover of confectionery. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
