• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Sprinkler Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cupcake Accents & Apollo Glass Logo • Height: 12.75” • Weight: 28.8 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.25” Apollo Glassworks has brought us another delectable water pipe, featuring ascending tiers of colorful cupcakes on the classic Apollo design. Function is paramount in this double chamber piece, with a sturdy inline diffuser sitting at the bottom of the intake stem. The wide slits provide a strong preliminary bubble before water and smoke are shuttled through the blue-accented sprinkler perc. With silver fumed accents ringing the bottom and understated gray-blue glasswork on the bowl piece and neck, this pastel pipe is a beauty and a beast! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
