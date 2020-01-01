 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Dancing Tree Beaker Bong

Dancing Tree Beaker Bong

by Smoking Outlet

$59.99MSRP

About this product

• Double Chamber, Tree Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • 14/18mm Removable Downstem • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 14.5” • Weight: 40 oz. • Thickness: .125” • Base: 4” Introducing a beaker style bong, standing at 14.5-inches tall, weighing in at 40oz, you can never go wrong! The diffused downstem provides some insane filtration, and the tree perc assists in some pretty rad smoke for a mean hit! The mouthpiece flares out just enough for your lips to rest comfortably while you take monster hits! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”