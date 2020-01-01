About this product
• Double Chamber, Tree Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • 14/18mm Removable Downstem • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 14.5” • Weight: 40 oz. • Thickness: .125” • Base: 4” Introducing a beaker style bong, standing at 14.5-inches tall, weighing in at 40oz, you can never go wrong! The diffused downstem provides some insane filtration, and the tree perc assists in some pretty rad smoke for a mean hit! The mouthpiece flares out just enough for your lips to rest comfortably while you take monster hits! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.