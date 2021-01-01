Diamond Cut Bowl Piece by Diamond Glass
by Smoking Outlet
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece • For Dry Herb Use • Joint Size Male 18mm • Joint Style: Rough • Height: 2.125” • Weight: 1.75 oz This male glass bowl piece is "cut to look like a diamond" and made from thick, pristinely faceted borosilicate glass - a classy gem of a bowl from the pros at Diamond Glass. The bowl itself is 0.875” in diameter at the top, and is shaped in a gradual bend to its bottom. The bowl is about 0.5" deep and the bowl's draft hole is about 0.2” in diameter.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
