• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Removable Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass/Labeled with the AMG (American Made Glass) logo front and center • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 23.56 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 3.9” This diffused downstem perc,classic milkshake designed bong is a classic design taken to a quite respectable level of functionality. Easy on the eyes, this water pipe would give you the nostalgic feeling of being in an old school diner of back in the days sharing a milkshake with that special someone listening to oldies! The airflow moves into the diffused downstem where it is percolated by its 6 d-slits and open-end inside it's upside down cone figure. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass of great quality thanks to American Made Glass (AMG), and this upside down cone is housed in a colored cup with a round base. There is a logo on the tube extending to the mouth that reads AMG: American Made Glass • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
