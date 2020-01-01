 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass

Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Dine In Milkshake Water Pipe by AMG Glass

$159.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Removable Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass/Labeled with the AMG (American Made Glass) logo front and center • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 23.56 oz. • Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 3.9” This diffused downstem perc,classic milkshake designed bong is a classic design taken to a quite respectable level of functionality. Easy on the eyes, this water pipe would give you the nostalgic feeling of being in an old school diner of back in the days sharing a milkshake with that special someone listening to oldies! The airflow moves into the diffused downstem where it is percolated by its 6 d-slits and open-end inside it's upside down cone figure. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass of great quality thanks to American Made Glass (AMG), and this upside down cone is housed in a colored cup with a round base. There is a logo on the tube extending to the mouth that reads AMG: American Made Glass • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”