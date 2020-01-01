About this product
• Color: Black, Green, Blue & Red • Fuel Type: Butane • Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F • Weight: 2.6 oz • Height: 4” • Extends to 6.25” • Adjustable Gas Flow Valve • Safe Stop Lid Have you ever wondered if there is a such thing as an extendable lighter? Maybe even a torch? How about an, extended lighter/torch with a stop cap? You don't have to imagine anymore! We’ve got it here! Eagle Torch comes out with a regular ole’ lighter that can extend in to a torch! How cool is that? Just flip the cap open and pull up to extend. Equipped with a safe stop cap to stop the flame in case you forget to. Just close the lid down and there you go! Get yours while you can. Available in multiple colors! Get the color that matches your spark.
