Eye in the Sky: Inline Diffused, Ghost Perc

by Smoking Outlet

$29.99MSRP

• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Ghost Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black, White and Red-Orange Accents • Height: 15.5” • Weight: 22.3oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” If you were ever wondering if someone was looking back at you from the other side of photographs and paintings, you’re definitely going to think this water pipe is watching your every move. It looks like a robot, and when you catch it out of the corner of your eye, you’ll swear you saw it move. The all-seeing eyeballs can be found on as the mouthpiece, bowl piece and as the main accent on the ghost percolator in the second chamber. The airflow begins in the bottom chamber, finding its way into the pipe through a 1 ½” inline diffuser. The bottom of the second chamber is curved upward, assisting the airflow to find the center tube leading into the second chamber where the smoke is dispersed via the robot-headed ghost perc up and out through the neck. The mouthpiece on this pipe is very unique. The hole at the top is reminiscent of the mouthpiece hole or carb hole on a bubbler or hand pipe. This invites the user to have a bit more of an intimate connection with this pipe than most other water pipes in its class. This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with black, white and red-orange accents. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”