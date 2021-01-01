EZ Splitz Blunt Splitter
• Blunt Splitter w/ Chain • Material: Plastic • Height: 1” • Weight: 0.2 oz • Hole Diameter: 0.5" Blunts are a favorite amongst many smokers, but tearing your cigarillo into a perfect line is next to impossible, especially without a mess. EZ SPLITZ is a plastic tube with a blade tucked safely inside. It simplifies the process by doing the work for you, so you can get to the good part faster. It's as easy as... 1. Insert cigarillo 2. Pull through 3. Perfect split!
Smoking Outlet
