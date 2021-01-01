Fairy Floss Hand Pipe
• Buy 2, Get 1 Free • Glass Hand Pipe for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Length: 3.5” • Bowl Diameter: 0.7” • Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: 0.15” • Mouthpiece Diameter: 0.25” • Weight: 1.5 oz Small, compact, and adorably pastel, this hand pipe will be your best friend for quick tokes. The clear glass allows you to peer inside, so you always know how much smoke you're pulling from the roomy bowl. The dainty tones of the strands throughout are just like cotton candy, also known as fairy floss! These hand pipes are Buy 2, Get 1 Free.
Smoking Outlet
