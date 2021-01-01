Fan Favorite Silicone Beaker Bong
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem • 18mm Female Joint, Silicone on Silicone • 18mm/14mm Silicone Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Silicone • Height: 8” • Weight: 8.1 oz • Silicone Thickness: 4mm • Base Diameter: 3.5” If you're in need of a simple, straightforward piece you can always rely on for durability, portability, and practicality... look no further. This bent-neck beaker bong is super easy to use, making it fit for the least and most experienced of smokers out there! The chamber holds a silicone diffused downstem, which works to bubble your hits and cool them before you inhale. The base pops right out, so you can easily get into all the crevices for a thorough cleaning! Whether you're a super-fan of Rick & Morty, Pokemon, or Mario, we've got the piece for you.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.