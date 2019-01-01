Floating Hot Air Balloon Water Pipe by Tattoo Glass
• Single Chamber; DNA Perc, Balloon Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Legal Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents and Black Tattoo Logos • Height: 12.5” • Weight: 32 oz. • Glass Thickness: 0.125” • Base: 5” Introducing another unique eye pleasing piece by Tattoo Glass. Standing at 12.5-inches tall, with a heavy weight of 32-Ounces, this beauty will have you falling in love all over again, well at least with this pipe! Featuring a DNA perc for perfect filtration and an air balloon perc for diffusion perfection. Take smooth and dope hits with this beautiful piece!
