• Triple Chamber, Showerhead Perc, Swiss Perc, Klein Recycler • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Sandblasted Borosilicate Glass w/ Illuminati Glass Logo • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 21 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.25” The ultra-functional FTK design by Illuminati Glass is a tried and true way to get the smoothest, most full-bodied and flavorful hits from your dry herb. This version is fully sandblasted for a classy frosted look. The airflow on this water pipe moves down the intake stem and through the showerhead perc in the bottom chamber. From there, water and smoke bubble up and around the natural Swiss perc and up the recycling arm to the top chamber. After that, water drains down the arm in the center and down through the outward arm on the bottom chamber to start the whole process again. There’s simply no better functionality for this price! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
