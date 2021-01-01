Glass Pillow Folding Case
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Protective Carrying Case for Glass • Dimensions: 7” x 5" x 2" • Weight: 2.4 oz • Material: Soft Pillow Foam • Elastic Straps & Velcro Closure Give your glass a little love! When transporting glass pipes, it's easy for accidents to happen. With the Glass Pillow Folding Case, you give your glass a layer of squishy-soft protection. It opens similarly to a book, with a strong Velcro strip to keep it secure. Inside is 3 elastic openings to slip in your items you want to protect, and the outside is covered in velvety-soft rippled fabric.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
