Glowing Glory Beaker Bong
by Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Glow-In-The-Dark Design • Height: 7.75” • Weight: 9.5 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base Diameter: 3.25” Transform your sesh into a glowing smoke show with this compact beaker bong! Under 8 inches tall, this bong can still deliver some hefty hits, while being perfectly handheld and ideal for small spaces. Stunning glow-in-the-dark patterns range from the Scream face, a Louis Vuitton-inspired pattern, and pot leaves. To filter your smoke to perfection, a classic diffused downstem bubbles up hits beautifully, purifying for total comfort. For an extra frosty punch to your rips, add some ice to the ice pinch.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
