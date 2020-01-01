 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grandfather Clock Water Pipe by Illuminati Glass

by Smoking Outlet

• Triple Chamber, Natural Perc, UFO Perc, Matrix Dome Perc • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 15.25" • Weight: 27.72 oz • Thickness: 0.125" • Base: 4.25" The Grandfather Clock Water Pipe by Illuminati Glass is a stunning example of the care and craftsmanship that Illuminati Glass puts in all of their pipes. All of the artwork on the outside of the pipe is etched into the glass, including the logo on the neck. The gold accents at the base of the colored versions shine like sunlight and the logo and clock design on the back of the pipe is nothing less than spectacular. Even the percolator in the lower chamber has a clock design formed into the glass itself. You can feel the quality of this pipe when you hold it in your hand, and oh yeah, it smokes like a dream. The bottom chamber feeds into the clock UFO perc and then up into a matrix dome perc before passing past the face of the clock itself and out the neck. This pipe hits as smooth as they come. Truly a work of art, functional art, designed to Elevate Your Mind to Inner Realms and Spaces of Higher Consciousness. Illuminati Glass has done it again. Hand made in New York. This pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”