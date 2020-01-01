About this product
• Single Chamber, Mushroom Root Perc, Mini Disc Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Colored Percolations to Match the Accents • Height: 12” • Weight: 24 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.75” L.O.O.K.A.H… Say it with me, Lookah. Very Good! Lookah Glass back to kill it in the battle of the water pipes! Beautifully made with clear borosilicate glass, Mushroom Percolation on top of a disc percolation, how rad is that? Clear filtration with some really gnarly bubbles to make your smoking experience almost effortless. Including a Springy-Like neck chamber going up to the mouthpiece of the water pipe. If you picture it right, it can be a wagon at the mouthpiece, and a mushroom garden in the main chamber. You can’t tell me that this isn’t the best design you’ve seen, dare to prove me wrong? Insane percolation features, and a pretty unique design in one, with four different colors to choose from. Don’t forget to give it a review on our instagram account @smokingoutlet! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
