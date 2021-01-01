High Hemp Organic Wraps
• Wraps per Pack: 2 • Material: Hemp • Size: 4.25” • Weight: 0.12 oz • Includes 2 Filter Tips Imported from Amsterdam, these hemp wraps are totally organic and GMO-free. They’re also completely free of tobacco and nicotine, while retaining some of the CBD that naturally occurs in hemp. For your convenience, High Hemp wrap packs also contain two filter tips. Oh, and for good measure: High Hemp Organics are totally vegan-friendly! Enjoy a smooth, even burn every time. Available in Natural, Maui Mango, and Honey Pot Swirl flavors.
Smoking Outlet
