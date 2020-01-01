 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Smoking
  Bongs & waterpipes
  "High Med" Jumbo Size Alien Banger

"High Med" Jumbo Size Alien Banger

by Smoking Outlet

$89.99MSRP

About this product

• Double Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cartoon Accents • Height: 8.75” • Weight: 11.5 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Width: 4” Ever feel like you just don’t fit here on Earth? You’re not alone. Don’t worry, we’ve got just what the doctor ordered to help lift your spirits off this strange planet. This little alien will elevate and lift you into outer space where you belong. Introducing the “High Med” Alien Dab Rig, a compact, cute little piece that will surely be the strangest smoking apparatus that your friends have ever seen. Everyone’s going to want to get on board this little guy’s spaceship. It looks small but hits big. This dab rig features a high quality quartz banger and a unique, playful, two chamber design with a single diffused downstem in the main chamber. Images on the surface of the rig include: gold gun, hollow tips, kush med bottle, dice, “high med” thought bubble, digital scale, nug jar, baby bottle, and three drinks. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”