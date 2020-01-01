About this product
• Double Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cartoon Accents • Height: 8.75” • Weight: 11.5 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Width: 4” Ever feel like you just don’t fit here on Earth? You’re not alone. Don’t worry, we’ve got just what the doctor ordered to help lift your spirits off this strange planet. This little alien will elevate and lift you into outer space where you belong. Introducing the “High Med” Alien Dab Rig, a compact, cute little piece that will surely be the strangest smoking apparatus that your friends have ever seen. Everyone’s going to want to get on board this little guy’s spaceship. It looks small but hits big. This dab rig features a high quality quartz banger and a unique, playful, two chamber design with a single diffused downstem in the main chamber. Images on the surface of the rig include: gold gun, hollow tips, kush med bottle, dice, “high med” thought bubble, digital scale, nug jar, baby bottle, and three drinks. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
