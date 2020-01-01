 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe

High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

• Double Chamber, Cylinder Perc, Disc Perc, and Dome Perc • 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 15” • Weight: 37 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” Created with high quality glass with a bowl piece designed for easy removal. A full sized bong, and packed with great percs to serve its purpose. The High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe carries himself tall and proud! The base or bottom chamber houses the cylinder perc connected to the arm that comes through the base also acting as a steady handle. In the second chamber or midsection of the beaker, the triple layered disc perc is kept. Letting everything out of this pipe through its straight neck! This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents! He was made handsomely to be easy on the eyes and sturdy to stand his ground as the crowd goes wild! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”