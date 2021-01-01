Highball Dab Rig by Diamond Glass
About this product
• Single Chamber; Barrel Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 5.5” • Weight: 7.3 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base: 2.5" If you know anything about dabbing, you'll know that small, compact rigs are where it's at. Small chambers enhance the freshness and potency of your hits, not allowing any extra space that can cause dabs to go stale. That's why this rig is the perfect option for the flavor-chasers out there! A charming ball-shaped chamber contains a unique barrel perc that filters your dabs just enough to make them cool and smooth. It's perfectly practical in height for easy handling, made from sturdy glass, and has an ergonomic curved mouthpiece for an effortless experience. The design aesthetic is nicely minimalist, featuring colored Diamond Glass logos.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
