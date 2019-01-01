About this product
• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Sprinkler Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Amber Accents & Apollo Logo • Height: 12.75” • Weight: 27.8 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.5” Get a heady buzz on with this lush and intricate water pipe by Apollo Glassworks. A host of honey bees attend to their hive, settling on the platforms decorated with 3D honeycomb medallions and dripping with amber droplets. The base, neck, and bowl piece of this bong evoke old school glasswork, with a slight fume and swirl that adds an artistic element to this otherwise scientific-style water pipe. The function on this piece is as impressive as its design. Airflow moves down the intake and into the inline-diffuser for an immediate and spirited bubble. From there, water and smoke are drawn up through the multi-tubed sprinkler perc in the second chamber, leading to a robust final filtration before smoke moves up the neck and out the mouthpiece. This water pipe is a true display piece, with the percolation chops to back it up! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
