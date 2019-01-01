 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Honey Hive by Apollo Glassworks

Honey Hive by Apollo Glassworks

by Smoking Outlet

• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Sprinkler Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Amber Accents & Apollo Logo • Height: 12.75” • Weight: 27.8 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.5” Get a heady buzz on with this lush and intricate water pipe by Apollo Glassworks. A host of honey bees attend to their hive, settling on the platforms decorated with 3D honeycomb medallions and dripping with amber droplets. The base, neck, and bowl piece of this bong evoke old school glasswork, with a slight fume and swirl that adds an artistic element to this otherwise scientific-style water pipe. The function on this piece is as impressive as its design. Airflow moves down the intake and into the inline-diffuser for an immediate and spirited bubble. From there, water and smoke are drawn up through the multi-tubed sprinkler perc in the second chamber, leading to a robust final filtration before smoke moves up the neck and out the mouthpiece. This water pipe is a true display piece, with the percolation chops to back it up! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”