  5. Honeycomb Straight Tube by Diamond Glass

Honeycomb Straight Tube by Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Electroplated Borosilicate Glass w/ Metallic Accents & Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 16” • Weight: 46 oz • Glass Thickness: 9mm • Base Diameter: 4.65” This pipe is flashy to be sure, but its function doesn’t disappoint. The diffused downstem has 6 slits for robust bubbling in the straight chamber. To set up the chillest smoking experience you’ve ever had, take advantage of the ice pinch. This bad boy lets you stack 7.5 inches of ice in the neck for insanely frosty hits. And to cap off this class act, the pipe comes with a faceted diamond bowl. Did anyone say SWAG??

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”