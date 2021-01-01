Juicy Jay's Classic Fruit Collection
About this product
• Rolling Papers • Material: Pure Hemp • Size: 1 ¼ • Weight: .15 oz • Leaves per Pack: 32 • Made In Spain Juicy Jay’s rolling papers are made from pure hemp paper, and are famously known for their triple-drip process that makes these papers flavorful and "juicy"! These lightweight papers are made in Spain, printed with adorable fruit patterns with soy ink, and sealed with natural sugar gum. The classic fruit collection features mouth-watering fruity flavors like Blueberry, Grape, Strawberry, Orange, Raspberry, and Very Cherry.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
