Kingpin Dab Rig by Cali Cloudx
About this product
• Single Chamber; Matrix Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 10.25” • Weight: 30 oz • Glass Thickness: 5mm • Base Diameter: 4.5" It’s due time you've upgraded your collection with a hardcore, no-nonsense piece, because great concentrates deserve a great rig to be enjoyed from. This is a dab rig that's guaranteed to stand the test of time and frequent use. Its highly-durable construction consists of burly 5mm borosilicate glass, as well as a wide base that easily supports the heavy weight of this piece. For dabs that are potent yet won't scorch the throat, a gorgeous matrix percolator serves at the centerpiece of this rig, as well as a vapor-cooling powerhouse. The cherry on top is the slightly bent mouthpiece, which provides ergonomic access to the mouthpiece to take your hits. There's good reason this dab rig is named "The Kingpin": Superior durability, practicality, and elegance.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
