Lemon Drop Mini Dab Rig Set
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber; Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates • Includes: Bubble Carb Cap • Material: Fumed Borosilicate Glass • Height: 4” • Weight (Set): 5 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base: 2.25" This sweet lil' rig is tiny yet mighty, and delivers big terpene flavor. At a mere 4" height, the compact chamber prevents vapor from going stale, so every rip is as potent as the last. A mini showerhead perc provides cooling to your hits, so your throat won’t be scorched in the dabbing process. This kit includes a bubble carb cap to easily control vapor airflow to your liking.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.