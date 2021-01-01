Lil Half-Pint Dab Rig
About this product
• Single Chamber; Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 4.5” • Weight: 5 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 2.25" Any experienced dabber knows that when it comes to concentrates, you can get more bang for your buck with a smaller piece. Enter Lil Half-Pint. This petite piece is built with convenience in mind, with a ridge along the top of the chamber for easy handling, and a showerhead perc for smoother hits. Get the most from your dabs with a pocket-sized piece that won't water them down.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
