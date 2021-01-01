Lil' Tyke Silicone Micro Bong
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Single Chamber • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Silicone • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Silicone • Height: 3.25” • Weight: 1.8 oz • Silicone Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 1.5” For big tokes on the go, the Lil' Tyke has you covered! This bong is tiny - and we mean TINY: 3.25"-tall, to be exact. Silicone construction prevents breakage, and the fun color combinations add some personality to this itsy-bitsy bong. Not including a perc, smoke receives a light touch of filtration as it passes through water in the chamber as you hit it.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.