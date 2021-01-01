Lookah Seahorse Pro Quartz Replacement Coils 5pc
• Coils for Lookah Seahorse Pro Vape Pen • 5 Pieces • Material: Quartz • 510-Connection • Length (In Packaging): 4.25” This pack of 5 replacement coils are compatible with Lookah's Seahorse Pro Vape Pen. They have a 510 connection, and are constructed from quartz, which is a fantastic material for pulling vapor that's pure-tasting and potent.
