Lookah Snail Oil Cartridge Vaporizer
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Cartridge Vaporizer • Lookah 350mAh Battery • Voltage Range: 3.2V-4.1V • Height: 1.6" • Weight: 1.8 oz Includes: • Lookah Snail Device • USB Charger The Lookah Snail Vaporizer takes portability to the next level with a 1.6"-diameter body and 0.7" thickness, as well as a base which allows it to sit upright. Equipped with a 350mAh battery, this device is tiny yet powerful! The minimalist one-button design offers one of the most straightforward, easy vaping experiences out there. To reach your desired temperature, adjust voltage by double-clicking to switch between settings, which ranges from 3.2-4.1V. Whether you love big clouds or potent flavor, the Snail has you covered. This device accommodates 510-threaded connection, compatible with most basic oil cartridges. This kit includes the device, a USB charger, and user manual. Innovative, sleek, and totally pocket-sized: The Snail is guaranteed to be your next favorite compact vape.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.