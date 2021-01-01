Lookah Snail Wax Tank & Quartz Coils Set
About this product
• 1 Refillable Cartridge & 4 Quartz Coils for Lookah Snail Vaporizer • 5 Pieces • Material: Quartz • 510-Connection • Styles: Tunnel, Column, Flat, & Double Rod • Weight (In Packaging): 1.7 oz • Length (In Packaging): 4.5” This kit contains a refillable wax tank cartridge, as well as four quartz coils, compatible with the Lookah Snail Vape Battery. Each model (A, B, C & M) is a different coil style, utilizing unique shapes to heat concentrates. Model A: 4 x Column Quartz Coils Model B: 4 x Dual Quartz Rod Quartz Coils Model C: 4 x Tunnel Quartz Coils Model D: 4 x Flat Quartz Coils Model M: Tunnel, Column, Flat, & Double Quartz Rod Coils
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
