Luminescence Beaker Bong
by Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Height: 7.75” • Weight: 9.5 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base Diameter: 3.5” Get your glow on with these gorgeous, luminous beaker bongs! With all the benefits of this smoker-staple bong style, its compact and handheld size makes it easy to whip out wherever you are. A diffused downstem offers nice filtration for your smoke, and the ice pinch sitting 4.5" below the mouthpiece ups the cooling potential. This piece is available in three luminous colors: Stunning multichrome, iridescent clear, and beautiful amber.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
