About this product
• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc, Recycler • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Leaves • Height: 11” • Weight: 28.4 oz • Glass Thickness: .15” • Base Diameter: 4.25” These leaf-decorated water pipes are exceptionally functional and made from uncommonly thick glass. The intake feeds into a huge puck-shaped showerhead perc. This monster has over diffusion slits for a beautiful robust bubble, and even has a recycler to keep water cycling through the piece as you take your hit. The leaves on these pieces are attached with glass tubing about half a centimeter thick, so picking them up and passing them using the leaves as a handle feels safe and natural. Form, function, and durability are all hallmarks of this unique piece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $20 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.