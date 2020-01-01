 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe

Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe

by Smoking Outlet

Write a review
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe
Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Luxurious Leaves Water Pipe

$69.99MSRP

Learn More

About this product

• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc, Recycler • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Leaves • Height: 11” • Weight: 28.4 oz • Glass Thickness: .15” • Base Diameter: 4.25” These leaf-decorated water pipes are exceptionally functional and made from uncommonly thick glass. The intake feeds into a huge puck-shaped showerhead perc. This monster has over diffusion slits for a beautiful robust bubble, and even has a recycler to keep water cycling through the piece as you take your hit. The leaves on these pieces are attached with glass tubing about half a centimeter thick, so picking them up and passing them using the leaves as a handle feels safe and natural. Form, function, and durability are all hallmarks of this unique piece. FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $20 (US ONLY)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smoking Outlet Logo
We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”