• Stash Container • Material: Silicone • Height: 2.15” • Outside Diameter: 2.5” • Inside Diameter: 1.57” • Weight: 1.26 oz • Capacity: Approximately 3g Legal Concentrate We know there’s a smile on your face when you break out your favorite concentrate, but now your smile gets wider because you look at your macaroon silicone container all day, giving you a sweet tooth for a yummy dessert. These silicone macaroon containers hold up to 3 grams of legal concentrate, and feature interlocking bumps that ensure a tight seal.
