Male Dime Bowl Piece
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Material: Borosilicate Glass • For Dry Herb Use • Style: Bowl Piece • Joint Size: 14mm • Joint Style: Smooth or Rough • Gender: Male • Height: 1.75” • Weight: 0.6 oz Made from thick glass and featuring an easy-to-grip dime handle, this classic bowl piece is the perfect replacement or upgrade for any 14mm-jointed water pipe. This is also a great option to convert your dab rig into a bong!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.