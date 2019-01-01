About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 10” • Weight: 17.6 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4.5” The Mandala by Diamond Glass brings a sleek, modern element to the classic beaker bong. The fluted shape and unique mouthpiece give this piece a streamlined look, with subdued color accents for a classy presentation. On the bottom of the piece you’ll find a beautiful geometric print that’s visible through water in the chamber. This piece is powered by a removable downstem with 6 diffusion slits, which provide a robust bubble for your favorite dry herb. The excellent glass quality makes for a beautiful show as airflow moves up the piece. Diamond Glass wows once again! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.