About this product
• Double Chamber, Showerhead Perc • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8.25” • Weight: 15 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.3” The spinning marble in the middle of this pipe is just the icing on the cake of a wonderful little piece. A solid base and attention to detail hightlight a lightweight heavy hitter. The lower chamber features a showerhead perc before branching off in two directions before meeting back up in a colored, disc-shaped mini-chamber. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
