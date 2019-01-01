About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 7.9” • Weight: 10.5 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.25” Diamond Glass is known for it’s quality and consistancy of design, and of course for it’s classic straight bongs. Get all the quality of those bongs in a tiny package. At less than 8”, this mini bong is perfect for small spaces or big hits on the go. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
