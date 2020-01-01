7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Colored Borosilicate Glass w/ New Amsterdam Glass Logo • Height: 8” • Weight: 13.3 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 4” We're pretty confident the Mini Highlight Beaker Bong by New Amsterdam Glass is going to be the highlight of your life! This stylish beaker bong is petite, but really packs a punch. Standing 4 inches shorter than New Amsterdam Glass's full size Highlight Beaker Bong, you get the same fun in a more compact package. The smooth colored glass makes it easy to hold, with help from the ice pinch as well. You can't go wrong with a classic like a beaker bong, especially when it's this cute!
