• Stash Container • Material: Silicone • Height: .75” • Outside Diameter: 1.5” • Inside Diameter: 1.1” • Weight: 1 oz • Capacity: Approximately 2g Legal Concentrate We have a game changer here! You ready for this? Storage containers…with characters on them. Pretty rad right? What could possibly go wrong with spongebob sealing your concentrates air tight? Silicone storage containers that are small enough to fit your hand, pocket or backpack. No spills necessary! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
