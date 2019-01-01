About this product
• Glass Steamroller for Dry Herb • Front Carb Hole • Length: Approx 5.25” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .4” • Mouthpiece Diameter: .35” • Carb Hole Diameter: .2” • Draft Hole Diameter: .125” • Weight: 1.65 oz • Brands: Diamond Glass A full-sized steamroller isn’t exactly easy to carry around. That’s why these mini steamrollers by Diamond Glass are the perfect, pocket-sized companion for all your dry herb needs. At just over 5 inches long, these small hand pipes provide all the functionality of a larger piece while remaining compact and classy. They feature small feet under the bowl for stability, and an inverted ash-catching mouthpiece to keep ashes and herb from flying into your mouth. With a bowl deep enough for a good chunk of bud, these pipes give you a fantastic bang for your buck. And with Diamond Glass quality, they're sure to last a long time. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
