• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 22.8 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” - .2” • Base Diameter: 4.25” It’s becoming rarer to find a bong with features you’ve never seen before, but the Mortal Coil offers quite a unique setup. This stemless water pipe has a classic showerhead perc in the bottom, but the airflow setup takes a unique path. Your smoke will travel through the intake and up the coil, rather than passing through the showerhead first. This extra contact with the glass provides a greater preliminary cooling before the smoke is percolated by the showerhead. A reinforced joint and thick glass in the body make this a choice as solid as it is stylish. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
