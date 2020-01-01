 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Ms. Sassy Staying Classy Water Pipe By Diamond Glass

Ms. Sassy Staying Classy Water Pipe By Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

$79.99MSRP

About this product

• Triple Chamber, Disc Perc, Cone Perc, Recycler • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 6.5” • Weight: 11 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” Diamond Glass does it again with another classic, throwback piece, giving us all feels from the olden days. This Diamond Glass beauty sits at 6.5-inches tall, with one arm of the recycler coming from the second chamber to the main chamber for some filtration, while the recycler arm connected to the joint picks it right up from the main chamber and continues the filtration process before soaking it all up. Above all this, is a huge cone perc, with to filter out your smoke before it enters the neck of the water pipe. The disc perc in the main chamber makes some pretty rad bubbles that allow for more smoke and a better chance at getting lit! This water pipe is an average size pipe, packed with everything you need to enjoy your days. Take it everywhere with you without worrying how it will fit into your day, because trust me, it will fit! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

About this brand

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”