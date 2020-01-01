Ms. Sassy Staying Classy Water Pipe By Diamond Glass
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$79.99MSRP
About this product
• Triple Chamber, Disc Perc, Cone Perc, Recycler • 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Diamond Glass Logo • Height: 6.5” • Weight: 11 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” Diamond Glass does it again with another classic, throwback piece, giving us all feels from the olden days. This Diamond Glass beauty sits at 6.5-inches tall, with one arm of the recycler coming from the second chamber to the main chamber for some filtration, while the recycler arm connected to the joint picks it right up from the main chamber and continues the filtration process before soaking it all up. Above all this, is a huge cone perc, with to filter out your smoke before it enters the neck of the water pipe. The disc perc in the main chamber makes some pretty rad bubbles that allow for more smoke and a better chance at getting lit! This water pipe is an average size pipe, packed with everything you need to enjoy your days. Take it everywhere with you without worrying how it will fit into your day, because trust me, it will fit! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.