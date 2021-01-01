Mystic Potion Bubbler
About this product
• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb • Left Carb Hole • Height: 6” • Bowl Diameter: 0.8” • Mouthpiece Diameter: 0.3” • Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: 0.25” • Weight: 6.1 oz You're quite the unique individual, and you're going to need a bubbler to match. This piece has a blue chamber that fades slowly into a smokey film over the bowl and neck pieces, and has decorative glass multicolored buttons around the chamber. The neck features beautiful swirled accents to add to the strange, mystic apperance. Tap into your mystic side, and get a piece that shows it!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
