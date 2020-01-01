About this product
• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Lookah Logos • Height: 8.5” • Weight: 18.4 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 4” We love a dab rig with personality, and this piece by Lookah Glass has it in spades. The spherical octopus head bridges the water chamber and mouthpiece, and fills up with vapor for a visual treat when dabbing. The water chamber boasts a showerhead perc with enough slits for dabs to make your head spin, and is designed with a wide flat base to keep Otto upright. If you’re in need of an endearing dabbing buddy to brighten up your sessions, Otto is it! FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
