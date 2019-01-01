About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece • For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use • Joint Size: 18mm • Joint Type: Male • Joint Style: Frosted • Bowl Diameter: .6” • Height: 2.35” • Weight: 1.25 oz Add some flash to your 18mm bong with the Peacock glass bowl piece! Choose from blue or green glass with fumed bubbles that resemble the eyes on a peacock’s tail. These bowl pieces make an undeniable impact on the look of any bong! • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.