Petite Beaker Bong by Diamond Glass
About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Diffused Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8” • Weight: 10.5 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 3.5” Get the skinny on this slim little beaker! Eight inches tall and 10.5 ounces in weight, this petite beaker bong is the perfect mid-sized for the everyday toker. A low-set ice pinch allows plenty of cool to infuse your smoke, despite the smaller size of this pipe compared to larger bongs. The downstem is equipped with a robust 6-slit, open-end setup that produces big bubbles every time. Get classic Diamond Glass quality in a scaled-down size!
About this brand
