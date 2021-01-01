Pin-Up Paula Juice Box Dab Rig
• Single Chamber; Diffused Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrate • Colored Borosilicate Glass • Height: 7.75” • Weight: 8.8 oz • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base Diameter: 2.5" Take a dab with Paula, the charming pin-up poster gal! The unique juice box design makes every hit of vapor feel like a sweet, refreshing sip. The rectangular chamber holds a 3-slit diffused fixed stem perc, which works to filter and cool vapor for comfort, while the compact size retains THC's potency. These juice box dab rigs are decorated with a variety of pin-up designs, along with 420 prints on the opposite sides. Do you love the pin-up style? Or just want a little fun in your dabbing setup? Pin-Up Paula offers some out-of-the-box style for anyone’s stash.
