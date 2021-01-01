Quartz Dab Nail & Carb Cap Set
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
• Dab Nail & Carb Cap Set • For Concentrate Use • Material: Quartz & Glass • Joint Size: 14mm • Joint Style: Smooth • Joint Type: Male • Height (Set): 4" • Weight (Set): 0.6 oz Includes: • 4mm Slanted Dab Nail • Bubble Carb Cap To take great dabs, you need a dabbing setup with reliable, practical tools to get the job done. There's nothing better than a high-quality quartz dab nail that can really handle the heat, with a simple carb cap to effortlessly control airflow. The 14mm male dab nail is made from durable 4mm quartz, with a slanted top for easy access inside the oil bowl. After dropping in your wax, use the glass bubble carb cap to retrieve every last bit of vapor and stay in control of your hits.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.