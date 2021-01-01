Quartz Nectar Collector Tip
About this product
• For Concentrate Use • Style: Nectar Collector Tip • Material: 2mm Quartz • Joint Size: 10mm, 14mm & 18mm • Joint Style: Smooth • Joint Type: Male • Length: Approx. 3" • Weight: Approx. 0.3 oz These replacement quartz tips are compatible with any 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm female-jointed nectar collectors. Simply insert into the joint, and affix firmly with a keck clip adapter. Quartz is very durable and can handle high temperatures necessary for dabbing.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
